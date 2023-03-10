Missouri Governor Parson and trade delegation heading to Sweden and Germany

Missouri’s governor and first lady are heading to Sweden and Germany for an international trade mission.

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are leaving today and are being joined by state Department of Economic Development (DED) acting director Maggie Kost, Senate Economic Development and Tax Policy chair Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) and other business leaders.

Governor Parson says Sweden and Germany are important trade partners for Missouri, with more than $29-million and $680-million in exports in 2022.

The governor, first lady and delegation plan to meet with company representatives in Stockholm, Frankfurt and Stuttgart. Some of the companies have existing relationships in Missouri, and Governor Parson will thank them for investing in Missouri. He’ll meet with other companies that don’t have a presence here, to encourage them to consider Missouri for investments.

“Missouri’s global trade partners are valuable to its economy, and we’re excited to again promote the Show-Me State as an ideal business location,” Governor Parson says, in a written statement.

The nonprofit Hawthorn Foundation is funding the trade mission and all of the travel expenses.