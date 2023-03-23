Missouri sports gambling bill forges ahead

(AP) — A bill to legalize sports gambling in Missouri passed the state House speedily, but the measure’s prospects in the Senate are far less certain.

The Republican-led House voted in favor of the legislation, which would tax sports betting at 10%. Tax revenues would go to fund public education.

Bills to allow sports betting have failed for years to make it to the governor’s desk, despite interest from residents and the Kansas City Chiefs’ two Super Bowl wins in the past four years.

Attempts to authorize sports betting have gotten bogged down in the Senate this year over efforts to pair them with regulations on slot-machine-style games that have been popping up in convenience stores.