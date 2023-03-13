Mizzou men’s basketball heading to Sacramento for NCAA tournament

Mizzou men’s basketball team is heading to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2021.

A few thousand Mizzou fans joined the Tiger team at Mizzou Arena to listen to Sunday’s CBS selection show with sportscasters Greg Gumbel and Clark Kellogg. The #7-seed Mizzou team plays tenth-seeded Utah State Thursday afternoon in Sacramento: tipoff is at 12:40 and you’ll hear it on Zimmer Central Bank Tiger Network flagship KCMQ (FM 96.7). Mizzou has played the Aggies just twice before: in 1967 and 1968.

Mizzou is 24-9, their most wins in 11 years.

The UM Board of Curators have also approved a contract extension for head basketball coach Dennis Gates. The contract extension is through the 2028-29 season. Coach Gates’ annual salary will increase to $4-million next season, with $100,000 increases each season after that. UM System President Dr. Mun Choi says Coach Gates has transformed Mizzou basketball in less than a single season. President Choi says Coach Gates’ methods “have molded a team that embodies the grit and determination of our university.”