Mizzou men’s basketball heading to Sacramento for NCAA tournament

Mizzou men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates celebrates after a big March 4, 2023 win over Ole Miss on senior Day at Mizzou Arena (March 4, 2023 photo courtesy of Mizzou Athletics associate director for strategic communications Jason Veniskey)

Mizzou men’s basketball team is heading to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2021.

A few thousand Mizzou fans joined the Tiger team at Mizzou Arena to listen to Sunday’s CBS selection show with sportscasters Greg Gumbel and Clark Kellogg. The #7-seed Mizzou team plays tenth-seeded Utah State Thursday afternoon in Sacramento: tipoff is at 12:40 and you’ll hear it on Zimmer Central Bank Tiger Network flagship KCMQ (FM 96.7). Mizzou has played the Aggies just twice before: in 1967 and 1968.

Mizzou is 24-9, their most wins in 11 years.

The UM Board of Curators have also approved a contract extension for head basketball coach Dennis Gates. The contract extension is through the 2028-29 season. Coach Gates’ annual salary will increase to $4-million next season, with $100,000 increases each season after that. UM System President Dr. Mun Choi says Coach Gates has transformed Mizzou basketball in less than a single season. President Choi says Coach Gates’ methods “have molded a team that embodies the grit and determination of our university.”

