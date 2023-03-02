More prosecution witnesses in Columbia sodomy trial

A jury could hear closing arguments today in a Columbia sodomy trial.

Psychologist Kurt Bumby, who’s 53, is charged with two counts of second degree sodomy. The trial is taking place at the Boone County Courthouse, before Judge Brouck Jacobs.

Our news partner KMIZ reports one alleged victim testified Wednesday that he was inappropriately touched by Bumby in the middle of the night multiple times in the early 1990s.

ABC-17 News reports Bumby also faces sodomy charges in St. Louis County and in St. Charles County.