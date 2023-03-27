MU Health’s Boonville urgent care/primary care opens today

Columbia-based MU Health Care will open its largest outpatient facility outside of Columbia this morning in Boonville.

Boonville and Cooper County have been without a hospital and urgent care since Pinnacle Regional Hospital closed in February 2020. MU Health will open its new 14,000 square foot Jackson Road medical building across from Walmart today. It features an urgent care that’s open seven days a week, primary care, imaging, a lab and therapy services.

The facility expands MU’s presence in rural mid-Missouri. MU Health also offers clinics in Ashland, Fulton, Fayette and Mexico.

The new urgent care will be open from 8 am to 7 pm seven days a week, serving patients on a walk-in basis.