Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
MU Health’s Boonville urgent care/primary care opens today

MU Health’s Boonville urgent care/primary care opens today

Columbia-based MU Health’s Jackson road medical building in Boonville opens on March 27, 2023 (photo courtesy of Eric Maze at MU Health)

Columbia-based MU Health Care will open its largest outpatient facility outside of Columbia this morning in Boonville.

Boonville and Cooper County have been without a hospital and urgent care since Pinnacle Regional Hospital closed in February 2020.  MU Health will open its new 14,000 square foot Jackson Road medical building across from Walmart today.  It features an urgent care that’s open seven days a week, primary care, imaging, a lab and therapy services.

The facility expands MU’s presence in rural mid-Missouri. MU Health also offers clinics in Ashland, Fulton, Fayette and Mexico.

The new urgent care will be open from 8 am to 7 pm seven days a week, serving patients on a walk-in basis.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer