New Sonic being built in fast-growing south Columbia

Columbia-area diners will soon have a new, larger Sonic option.

Columbia development services manager Patrick Zenner tells 939 the Eagle that the new development underway at the former KFC property at Nifong and Buttonwood is associated with the new Sonic.

Columbia’s city council voted in December 2021 to approve a plan from the D-L Rogers Corporation to build a new 1800 square foot Sonic at the former KFC.

The new Sonic will also include a drive-though. It’s located near Como Smoke and Fire and Andy’s Frozen Custard.