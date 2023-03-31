NWS: Mid-Missouri under enhanced risk of severe storms Friday

Mid-Missouri could see some severe weather activity Friday.

The National Weather Service says Columbia and Jefferson City are under an “enhanced” risk for severe weather. The storms are expected to start in the area around 12 p.m. and end around 4 p.m. Forecasters say wind gusts in the area could be as strong as 51 miles per hour.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible in the strongest storms.

People should secure any loose items that are outdoors, drive carefully and give larger vehicles extra room.

