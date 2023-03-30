Listen to KWOS Live
Police warn of suspect with gun in south Columbia

UPDATE: MU authorities say the police have made an arrest.

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities are urging the public to avoid an area of south Columbia after reports of a person with a gun.

MU Police sent an alert at 2:21 p.m. saying that Columbia officers were searching for a man with a gun near Nifong Boulevard and Buttonwood Drive.

The subject is described as a late-teens black male with dreads, with a yellow hooded sweatshirt and a puffy black coat, running barefoot. There are no reported injuries.

