Police warn of suspect with gun in south Columbia

UPDATE: MU authorities say the police have made an arrest.

MU Alert Update: ALL CLEAR. Subject taken into custody. No reported injuries. Campus operating under normal conditions. ALL CLEAR. — MU Alert (@MUalert) March 30, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities are urging the public to avoid an area of south Columbia after reports of a person with a gun.

MU Police sent an alert at 2:21 p.m. saying that Columbia officers were searching for a man with a gun near Nifong Boulevard and Buttonwood Drive.

MU Alert – Columbia Police are investigating subject with a gun at/near Nifong/Buttonwood Rd possibly headed southwest. Urgent. Stay away or leave the area. — MU Alert (@MUalert) March 30, 2023

The subject is described as a late-teens black male with dreads, with a yellow hooded sweatshirt and a puffy black coat, running barefoot. There are no reported injuries.