A man from Mexico Missouri draws a seven year prison term. 23 – year old Myron Mahaney pleaded guilty to meth possession and being a felon in possession of a gun. He was involved in a high speed chase in 2022 that led down Highways 50 and 54 at speeds topping 100 mph. Mahaney was arrested after the car crashed on Missouri Blvd. He was found with meth and two guns.