Three injured after shooting at north Columbia gas station

Three people are injured after a shooting outside a Columbia gas station.

Police say they responded to a call of shots fired at the Break Time convenience store on Smiley Lane, near Rangeline Street Wednesday at around 5 p.m. They say a woman and two minors were hit by gunfire, suffering minor injuries. No arrests reported yet.

On Tuesday, police also responded to separate shootings at Rangeline and Rain Forest Parkway, and at the Links apartments on Clark Lane. It’s still unclear if the shootings are linked.