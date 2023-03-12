Listen to KWOS Live
Tiger fans invited to watch CBS college hoops selection show Sunday at Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena in Columbia was sold out for the December 10, 2022 game against Kansas (file photo courtesy of Mizzou Athletics associate director for strategic communications Jason Veniskey)

Mizzou Athletics is inviting Tiger fans to watch the NCAA Tournament selection show with the men’s basketball team on Sunday afternoon in Columbia.

The doors will open at 4 at Mizzou Arena and there will be a kids zone with free food, while supplies last. The selection show is at 5 on CBS and will be hosted by Greg Gumbel. It’s free and open to the public and parking will be free. ll lots are open, other than lot K.

Mizzou is 24-9, their most wins in 11 years. The UM Board of Curators have also approved a contract extension for head basketball coach Dennis Gates. The contract extension is through the 2028-29 season. Coach Gates’ annual salary will increase to $4-million next season, with $100,000  increases each season after that.

