Tiger fans invited to watch CBS college hoops selection show Sunday at Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Athletics is inviting Tiger fans to watch the NCAA Tournament selection show with the men’s basketball team on Sunday afternoon in Columbia.

The doors will open at 4 at Mizzou Arena and there will be a kids zone with free food, while supplies last. The selection show is at 5 on CBS and will be hosted by Greg Gumbel. It’s free and open to the public and parking will be free. ll lots are open, other than lot K.

Mizzou is 24-9, their most wins in 11 years. The UM Board of Curators have also approved a contract extension for head basketball coach Dennis Gates. The contract extension is through the 2028-29 season. Coach Gates’ annual salary will increase to $4-million next season, with $100,000 increases each season after that.