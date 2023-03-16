Tolton boys and Southern Boone girls playing in Class 4 semifinals today

Two powerhouses are clashing Thursday afternoon in Missouri high school hoops class 4 semifinal action, when Columbia’s Fr. Tolton battles Vashon in Springfield.

Tolton is 21-9, holding their last four opponents to under 40 points. Vashon is 23-7, and they’ve won five class 4 state championships in the past seven years. Today’s tipoff is set for for 2 at Springfield’s Great Southern Bank Arena. A big contingent of Tolton fans is expected.

Meantime, hundreds of Ashland-area residents are expected to travel to Springfield for tonight’s class four girls seminal game between Southern Boone and the Vashon Lady Wolverines. Tonight’s game tips off at 6 at Springfield’s Great Southern Bank Arena.

You can watch the games online for $15 per game on MSHSAA.TV