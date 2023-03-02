True/False expected to bring thousands to downtown Columbia

Columbia’s popular True/False film fest begins Thursday and is expected to bring more than 10,000 people to downtown Columbia. It runs through Sunday.

City officials say the four-day festival will feature 130 screenings of 35 full-length documentaries and 20 short films.

True/False does have a service fee this year, as they’ve moved to a more digital ticketing system to allow for mobile ticketing. Festival organizers say the fee helps them provide the service and reduce touchpoints of possible germ transmission.

A jubilee is planned for this afternoon at 5:15 at the Missouri Theatre, a party that will flow onto 9th street.

Columbia’s city council has approved $15,000 in tourism development funds to help with filmmakers’ travel expenses.