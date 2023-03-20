Two people, including child, shot Sunday just east of Columbia

Boone County sheriff’s deputies say a man and a child who were shot Sunday afternoon on Demaret drive east of Columbia suffered serious injuries. Both have been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The incident happened at about 5:15, near I-70’s Lake of the Woods intersection. Demaret is visible from heavily-traveled I-70.

Boone County sheriff’s deputies are limited in what they can release but believe a disturbance between parties resulted in gunfire. They believe the child, who was simply present, was struck by gunfire and that the man who was shot was possibly a participant in the disturbance.

Authorities say they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to the community.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation continues, and anyone with information is urged to call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. Your identity will be protected.