UPDATE: Accused mid-Missouri bank robber to go on trial this summer

A June federal jury trial is scheduled for a Columbia man accused of robbing two mid-Missouri banks and robbing at least four other businesses in the state.

31-year-old Drake Adam Stockton-Kenney’s trial is scheduled to take place on June 5 at the Christopher Bond Courthouse in Jefferson City.

Federal prosecutors say Stockton-Kenney and a Moberly woman robbed Alliant Bank branches in Pilot Grove and Boonville, escaping with more than $30,000 between the two robberies. They’re also charged with robbing Check into Cash in Moberly in 2021, World Finance in Mexico in 2021 and businesses in Marshall and Hannibal.

Meantime, Missouri’s Probation and Parole Board has revoked Stockton-Kenney’s parole. He went to state prison at the age of 18 for robbery and has spent most of his adult life in prison. Federal prosecutors say he was on parole for robbery when he robbed the two Cooper County banks in 2021. The parole board revoked his parole after the bank robberies, and he’s currently incarcerated at the state’s maximum-security prison in northwest Missouri’s Cameron.