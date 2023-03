Columbia’s popular IHOP restaurant has re-opened, after being closed for more than a year after a fire.

The restaurant, which is on Conley road, re-opened last week.

The February 2022 fire caused about $30,000 in damage, according to Columbia fire chief Clayton Farr Jr. The fire began on a stovetop grill.

The kitchen has been remodeled, and IHOP replaced the windows and all of the tables and booths inside. A 939 the Eagle reporter saw a full parking lot at IHOP on Sunday morning.