Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
UPDATE: Construction is on hold at south Columbia Hawaiian restaurant location

UPDATE: Construction is on hold at south Columbia Hawaiian restaurant location

Construction has stopped at Columbia’s planned Hawaiian Bros Island Grill on Grindstone Parkway, near Goodwill (March 6, 2023 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Funding issues have delayed the opening of a Hawaiian restaurant on Columbia’s heavily-traveled Grindstone Parkway.

Construction has completely stopped at the site,  which used to be a Jack in the Box. Hawaiian Bros Island Grill was being built next to Goodwill. There’s been no activity at the site for a few months.

Columbia development services manager Patrick Zenner tells 939 the Eagle that the project is on hold for additional funding. Mr. Zenner says the last inspection at Hawaiian Bros building was in September 2022. He says the permit has one month remaining on it before it will expire, unless a new inspection is requested.

Zenner says if it’s allowed to expire, the contractor would need to reapply and pay half the permit fees.

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill currently has eight locations in Missouri, with most of them in the Kansas City area. They’re also building a restaurant in northwest Missouri’s St. Joseph.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer