UPDATE: Contractors installing fall prevention panels at downtown Columbia garage

Crews from Professional Contractors & Engineers are currently working on the eighth floor on downtown Columbia’s 5th and Walnut garage, working to install fall-prevention panels (March 2, 2023 photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

Crews from Professional Contractors and Engineers are currently working this morning to install steel window coverings on the eighth floor of downtown Columbia’s tallest parking garage.

There have been at least eight suicides at the 5th and Walnut garage since it opened.

City Public Works spokesman John Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that there are currently cones and crews on the sidewalks, steering people away from the area. Columbia’s city council voted last year to approve the $423,000 installation of side window panels at the 5th and Walnut garage. Mr. Ogan says the project to cover about 150 openings on levels five through eight is expected to be done by March 24.

Professional Contractors and Engineers estimates that the steel window coverings will take about one week per floor to install. They’re working on floors five through eight.

Resident Jonathan White led the successful effort to get the city to take action, noting there have been at least eight suicides at the garage since it opened in 2011. They range from people in their 20s to their 90s.

