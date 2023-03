Columbia’s fire chief says the Boone County Courthouse and nearby Roger Wilson Government Center have both self-evacuated this morning, due to an active natural gas leak on Ninth street.

Chief Clayton Farr Jr. tells 939 the Eagle that the natural gas leak is adjacent to the government building.

Chief Farr says the buildings self-evacuated out of an abundance of caution. He emphasizes that there are no injuries and that no gas has been detected in either building.