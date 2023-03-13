UPDATE: Hermann murder suspect taken into custody; one Hermann detective killed in line of duty

UPDATE: Missouri state troopers say a man wanted for killing a Hermann police detective and shooting another officer Sunday night at a Casey’s in Hermann has been taken into custody.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson left a home on Highway 19 at about 2 pm, and was immediately taken into custody by the Patrol’s SWAT team. Troopers say the area is still an active scene, and are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Charges are currently pending against Simpson in Gasconade County.

HERE IS OUR ORIGINAL STORY FROM TODAY:

Missouri state troopers are urging you to be on the lookout for the suspect who allegedly shot two Hermann police officers at a Casey’s Sunday night. One of the officers has died. State troopers say Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith has died from his injuries. The second officer is listed in serious but stable condition, according to a Highway Patrol tweet.

Missouri state troopers say information they developed overnight indicated the suspect was possibly in a home on Highway 19 in Hermann. They say a perimeter has been established around the home, adding that troopers are working to establish contact with the suspect. They also say they’re using additional tactical resources to resolve the situation.

A blue alert has been issued and authorities are searching for 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson, who’s described as a white male, about five feet ten and weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen driving a black Jeep Wrangler with license plate RF5AOP.

Reporter Kennedy Miller from our news partner KMIZ is in Hermann this morning and reporters there are at least three police cars leading up to Casey’s, along with three Patrol vehicles and three sheriff’s cars. Kennedy also reports there are currently two police officers patrolling the bridge leading into Hermann.

Missouri state troopers are also urging reporters to stage at the police station, noting there are a large number of reporters in town and the suspect hasn’t been captured yet.