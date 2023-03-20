UPDATE: Mid-Missouri murder suspect found dead in Audrain County

A mid-Missouri parolee accused of murdering his mother and then absconding has been found dead in Audrain County, according to the “Mexico Ledger” newspaper.

Newspaper managing editor Matt Pilger, a former 939 the Eagle reporter, says 43-year-old Brandon Spears was reportedly found dead by an Audrain County homeowner. Mexico Public Safety Major Brice Mesko tells the “Mexico Ledger” that an autopsy will be conducted this week in Columbia. The Boone County medical examiner’s office will conduct the autopsy.

No other details are being released.

Spears had been charged with first degree murder and arson for the December death of his mother in an apartment blaze. Spears had been paroled from prison about a week before the deadly fire. The victim was 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart, who also owned properties in Columbia.

939 the Eagle News has confirmed with the Missouri Department of Corrections that Spears had served eight stints in prison. Most of his parole revocations were for technical violations and misdemeanor offenses.