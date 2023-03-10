UPDATE: Mid-Missouri school bus driver charged in Jefferson City incident to be arraigned on Friday

A school bus driver involved in Wednesday’s alleged incident in Jefferson City with smashed mail boxes has been fired and charged in the case.

59-year-old Robert E. Hern of Boonville is charged with felony property damage and 30 misdemeanors, including 28 counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson tells 939 the Eagle that Hern will be arraigned on today’s jail docket.

Hern is jailed without bond this morning.

Our news partner KMIZ reports that First Student, which is the contractor for Jefferson City Public Schools, has fired Hern. A student told the station this week that Hern was upset with some students on the bus for not sitting down.