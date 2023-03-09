UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Boone County has died

A pedestrian from mid-Missouri’s Fulton who was struck by a vehicle while walking on Route WW near Columbia has died.

Missouri state troopers say 33-year-old Jesse Berger was struck at about 11 pm Tuesday. The incident happened on WW, east of Blackthorne lane. Mr. Berger was pronounced dead yesterday afternoon at University Hospital in Columbia.

Troopers say the driver was heading eastbound and noticed the pedestrian in the road and applied the brakes, but was unable to stop in-time.

The Patrol’s crash report says the 20-year-old driver of the vehicle was not injured.