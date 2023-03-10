Veterans United Foundation donates $50,000 for basketball project at Columbia park

Look for new basketball goals and scoreboards at Columbia’s Douglass Park on Providence.

Columbia’s city council has voted to accept a $50,000 donation from the Veterans United Foundation to fund the project, which will also include construction of a small shelter near the courts and court refinishing and painting. The current court and goals are aging.

Columbia Parks and Recreation says the city is adding $225,000 in voter-approved capital improvement park sales tax dollars.

Staff expects the project to be done by October, weather permitting.