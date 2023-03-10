Listen to KWOS Live
Veterans United Foundation donates $50,000 for basketball project at Columbia park

Columbia-area residents play basketball at Douglas Park (2022 file photo courtesy of Columbia Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Tammy Miller)

Look for new basketball goals and scoreboards at Columbia’s Douglass Park on Providence.

Columbia’s city council has voted to accept a $50,000 donation from the Veterans United Foundation to fund the project, which will also include construction of a small shelter near the courts and court refinishing and painting. The current court and goals are aging.

Columbia Parks and Recreation says the city is adding $225,000 in voter-approved capital improvement park sales tax dollars.

Staff expects the project to be done by October, weather permitting.

