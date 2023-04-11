Listen to KWOS Live
(AUDIO): Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick discusses voter-approved marijuana sales tax increase on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Last week, Boone County voters overwhelmingly approved an additional three percent sales tax on the retail sale of adult use of marijuana. Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick says the county currently has one dispensary, and could have an additional one in the future. Presiding commissioner Kendrick tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that county officials believe the ballot measure will generate an additional $50,000 to $100,000 a year for the county. He says that funding will be used for the expungement process:

