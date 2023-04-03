(AUDIO): Boone County’s clerk feels good about number of election judges tomorrow

Boone County’s clerk reminds voters that no-excuse absentee voting is available again today (Monday) until 5 pm.

Brianna Lennon says her office is open until 5 at the Roger Wilson Boone County Government Center, which is at the corner of 9th and Ash in downtown Columbia. Today is also an opportunity for voters who are worried about tomorrow’s weather to cast ballots ahead of time.

Clerk Lennon says about 260 voters cast absentee ballots this weekend. Some voters cast ballots this weekend at the Boone County Government Center, while others voted at the Southern Boone Public Library in Ashland and at the Columbia/Boone County Health Department. As for Tuesday, Ms. Lennon tells 939 the Eagle that she feels good about poll workers.



“We’ve had a lot of really good interest. We’ve had to you know put out the word a few more times, but overall feel really good going into the election,” Lennon says.

Brianna Lennon is projecting a 20 percent voter turnout for tomorrow’s election. She recommends checking the clerk’s website before you head out to vote.

“If you haven’t voted yet, make sure that you are checking your information on our website, look up your polling place, look up your sample ballot. It’s vote.boonemo.org,” says Lennon.

Polls are open tomorrow statewide from 6 am until 7 pm. Ms. Lennon reminds Boone County voters that if you have a problem voting tomorrow, to call (573) 886-4375 from your polling place.