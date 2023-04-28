(AUDIO): Boone Electric’s leader praises mid-Missouri contractors and workers for $29-million headquarters project

The chief executive officer of Boone Electric Cooperative publicly thanked his employees during this week’s ribbon-cutting for the Co-op’s $29-million new headquarters building. It’s on Columbia’s Rangeline, just south of I-70.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Culley-Booneelectric-1.mp3

“Running a utility is a 24-7-365 operation. And then in addition to that, we had to disperse our employees in a different location while we built the project. And then in addition to that, we had the pandemic that happened,” Boone Electric general manager Todd Culley says.

Mr. Culley tells 939 the Eagle that the new cooperative campus will serve the area for decades to come. Boone Electric has more than 30,000 members in a six county area: Boone, Audrain, Callaway, Howard, Monroe and Randolph.

The new headquarters has three community rooms for the public to use. Offering those rooms is important to Boone Electric general manager Todd Culley.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Culley-Booneelectric-2.mp3

“There are conditions for that use, but it’s made to serve the community for decades to come and we encourage people to come check it out,” Culley says.

Mr. Culley encourages anyone who wants to reserve the rooms to call (573) 449-4181 or check their website, which is booneelectric.coop.

He’s praising the work of Columbia-based Coil Construction in overseeing the project. Mr. Culley says Coil executives did a fabulous job during and after the pandemic.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Culley-Booneelectric-3.mp3

“And from the very beginning, I told Randy (Coil) that I know I can trust you. I’ve seen the work that you’ve done in the community and central Missouri for years. And he just proved himself again,” says Culley.

Mr. Culley tells 939 the Eagle that there were more than 400 employees on the project, along with 57 contractors. He says about 90 percent of the contractors were from mid-Missouri.