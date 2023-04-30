(AUDIO): C&C Construction co-owner Rhonda Carlson discusses Columbia’s housing market and affordable housing on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

Columbia’s Rhonda Carlson is the co-owner of Columbia-based C&C Construction and also works as a local realtor and developer. She joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” to discuss Columbia’s real estate market and the issue of affordable housing in Columbia. Ms. Carlson tells listeners that the hottest part of the housing market is currently anything under $300,000, existing or new. She and Fred also discussed the definition of affordable housing in Columbia. She also notes that it used to take 120 days to produce a new house in Columbia, on average. Ms. Carlson says it now takes about six months: