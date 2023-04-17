(AUDIO): Federal ARPA money would fund $2-million plan for Columbia’s Housing Authority

Columbia’s city council is set to vote Monday evening on a $2-million plan to demolish the 70 apartments along Park Avenue near downtown and replace them with new modern and energy-efficient units.

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood supports the plan to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars for the Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) Park Avenue project. Mr. Seewood notes the existing units were built in 1964 and have foundation and electrical issues.



“Well it’s just an exciting opportunity for the Housing Authority. So it’s not just funds that the city has given, (they’ve) also got a lot of money from the state. So this will allow them to build some quality homes for their residents,” Mr. Seewood tells 939 the Eagle.

The city council’s two-page report says the Columbia Housing Authority and its partner entity, the Park Avenue Housing Development Group, plan to replace the existing units with family-style units.

If the city council approves the project tonight, 79 new units will be built featuring 22 one-bedroom units, 36 two-bedroom units, 15 three-bedroom units and four four-bedroom units. Mr. Seewood notes affordable housing and permanent supportive housing are eligible uses of federal ARPA money.

ARPA was signed into law by President Joe Biden.