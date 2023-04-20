(AUDIO): Hotel rooms filling up in Columbia, with state FFA convention in town

You’ll see thousands of young people wearing their blue FFA jackets over the next two days in Columbia.

The Missouri FFA convention opens this afternoon and runs through Friday at the Hearnes Center. Missouri FFA executive secretary Teresa Briscoe of Moberly tells 939 the Eagle that about 9,000 people are expected to attend.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Briscoe-FFA-3.mp3

“And this is kind of the culmination of the year where they come in, some of them compete in events, some of them receive awards,” Briscoe says.

Today’s first session begins at 2 at the Hearnes Center, and the invocation will be delivered by state FFA vice president Annamarie Stone of Centralia. State Department of Agriculture director Chris Chinn and State Education Commissioner Dr. Margie Vandeven are scheduled to speak today. Ms. Briscoe emphasizes that the convention is open to the general public.

Ms. Briscoe says their organization loves Columbia and the University of Missouri, which is a land-grant institution.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Briscoe-FFA-4.mp3

“Out of the last 95 years, 91 of them (state conventions) have been held in Columbia, Missouri,” Briscoe tells 939 the Eagle.

This year’s theme is “Ignite, Embrace, Empower.” UM System President Dr. Mun Choi will address the FFA tomorrow. Briscoe tells 939 the Eagle that the convention’s direct financial economic impact to Columbia is about $1.5 million.