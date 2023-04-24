(AUDIO): Look for flights from Columbia to Charlotte in next year or so, according to business leader

Daily service from Columbia Regional Airport (COU) to Charlotte is still in the works, according to Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button.

She joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.”



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/REDI-Roundtable-1.mp3

“So we are still working with American Airlines, who’s just been an absolutely great partner. They like other airlines are still stabilizing their markets. But we do fully expect to add Charlotte in the coming I’d say year, year-plus,” Button tells listeners.

Ms. Button says American Airlines made a pre-pandemic commitment to provide twice-daily service from COU to Charlotte. Columbia Regional Airport has received a federal grant to assist with the startup for that service.

Button also praises COU’s $23-million new terminal. Former Mayor Brian Treece has noted what a great front porch it will be for the University of Missouri and for people visiting Columbia for the first time. The new terminal is 52,000 square feet, compared to the 16,000 square foot terminal that was built in 1968. Button also says a new parking lot at COU has just opened. She tells the “CEO Roundtable” that other improvements at the airport are planned.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/REDI-Roundtable-2.mp3

“We will be renovating a smaller building that exists just south of the terminal, and that’s going to be for a rental car facility,” says Button.

You can listen to host Fred Parry’s full interview with Button and REDI entrepreneurship coordinator Jay Sparks here.