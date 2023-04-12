(AUDIO): Missouri State Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) discusses I-70 funding and possible gubernatorial bid on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) is considering a Missouri gubernatorial bid in 2024. He says Missouri desperately needs leadership in a number of areas, including transportation. Senator Eigel has a proposal to rebuild I-70 from Wentzville to Blue Springs, making it four lanes in each direction. He says it would not require a tax increase. Senator Eigel tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that a major proposal like that probably needs GOP Governor Mike Parson’s support. The governor’s plan is not as large as Senator Eigel’s plan: Parson has requested an $859-million appropriation to widen and rebuild the I-70 corridor and to add a third lane in the Columbia, St. Louis and Kansas City areas: