(AUDIO): U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer discusses presidential race, CPS school board race and Amazon Ashland on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) represents parts of Columbia and Boone County in his sprawling district. He joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”. He tells listeners that former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R), who’s announced a presidential run, is a quality person and a good political leader. Congressman Luetkemeyer, who has not made an endorsement at this time, says the key for Republicans is choosing the candidate who is most electable and who can win in 2024. Congressman Luetkemeyer also is hopeful that one of his staffers, former State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport), will win a seat tomorrow on Columbia’s school board: