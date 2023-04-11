(AUDIO) UPDATE: Columbia Police arrest two men for Hy-Vee gas station shooting

Two Columbia men with criminal records have been arrested for Monday morning’s shooting at the Hy-Vee gas station on Trimble. The shooting injured two, including one of the gunmen.

Columbia Police officer Nate Scott has posted a Twitter video, updating the community about the incident.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Scott-Shooting-1.mp3

“Initial reports indicated an adult male suspect began shooting at another adult male who was armed and wearing body armor. Both subjects had left in separate vehicles before officers arrived on-scene. Following their arrival, officers learned that an adult male and an adult female had sought treatment for gunshot wounds at a local hospital. The adult male was later identified as Mr. Hunt,” Officer Scott says.

Boone County prosecutors have charged 27-year-old Kentrail Taylor with ten felonies, including three counts of first degree assault. Taylor is jailed tonight without bond. 34-year-old Royelle Hunt has not been charged at this time, and he’s bonded out of jail. Columbia Police say the Hy-Vee shooting was the result of a conflict of some kind between the two suspects. He did not elaborate.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Scott-Shooting-2.mp3

“Officers learned that both men were known to each other and that the shots fired incident was the result of a conflict between the two. Violence should never be an option when it comes to resolving a conflict,” Scott says.

Columbia Police say the shootout at the gas station put innocent community members at risk of being caught in the crossfire.

ABC-17’s Chris Bryant from our news partner KMIZ reports at least ten evidence markers could be seen on the ground Monday outside the gas station. Columbia Police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.