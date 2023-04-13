(AUDIO): Veteran Missouri state senator wants to see I-70 four-laned through Columbia

A state senator from eastern Missouri who’s strongly considering a 2024 gubernatorial bid says the money is available to pay for his proposal to four-lane I-70 from Wentzville to Blue Springs.

State Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) spoke on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.”



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Eigel-I70-1.mp3

“Using a combination of the surpluses we have in Jefferson City, plus setting aside some future revenues over the next ten years to pay for it. We weren’t going to have to raise anybody’s taxes. We would be able to do this all with the funding that we already have coming in the door,” Eigel says.

Senator Eigel has said a federal match of 50 percent would give Missouri the $8-billion needed to complete the project. He also tells listeners the project would take eight years to finish.

Senator Eigel also wants Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) to support his plan.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Eigel-I70-2.mp3

“What I’m not sure that has gained traction is the political impetus to do a full four-lane expansion. You know, when you’re talking about a big idea like this that’s going to require a tremendous amount of political energy, you really have to have leadership at the top of government. That’s the governor’s office,” says Eigel.

Senator Eigel also says Missouri’s record surplus would help fund the project, without raising taxes.

You can hear the full interview with Senator Eigel on 939 the Eagle’s Facebook page.