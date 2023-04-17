Join 93.9 The Eagle at the Boone County Republicans on Monday, April 17th for the 2023 Boone County Lincoln Days Event.

Monday, April 17

Stoney Creek Inn & Resort

2601 South Providence, Columbia

Hear from Republican candidates and elected officials, and enjoy an evening with like-minded grassroots supporters.

Please make your reservation by Friday, April 7 to help with planning purposes.

5:00 p.m. – Social Hour

6:00 p.m. – Dinner

6:30 p.m. – Program