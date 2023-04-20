Boone County man jailed without bond for enticement is back in court on Thursday

A Centralia man charged with child enticement will appear in a Boone County courtroom Thursday afternoon, via video.

26-year-old Tanner Donald Ray Burton is charged with two counts of enticement of a child or attempted enticement of a child. Burton remains jailed without bond in Boone County, and court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle indicate additional charges will be pending against Burton. It’s unclear if those will be federal or state charges.

Graphic court documents say Burton thought he was talking to juveniles on the Y99 app. The Centralia Police Department’s probable cause statement quotes Burton as telling investigators that he had pornographic photos on his computer from people he believed were juveniles. The statement also quotes him as telling Centralia Police that he sent pornographic photos to people he believed were juveniles.