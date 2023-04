A Catholic church trial finds a priest is guilty of stealing money from St. Stanislaus Parish in Wardsville. Father Ignazio Medina was accused of taking $300,000 in church money while he was the church’s pastor between 2012 and 2021. He’s has made restitution and no longer has a position in the Diocese. Allegations says Medina wrote himself a $200,000 check and another to a family member for $100,000. The FBI investigated the case.