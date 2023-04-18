Cleanup of Columbia homeless camp near Bob Evans to begin at 8 am Monday

Columbia officials plan to close one lane of southbound Highway 63 near the I-70 connector on Monday morning, as they prepare to clear out a homeless camp near Steak ‘n Shake and Bob Evans.

City spokeswoman Sydney Olsen tells 939 the Eagle that the cleanup will begin at about 8 am Monday. She says one lane of southbound 63 will be closed to give crews a place to get equipment back to the cleanup site.

City officials have received some complaints from residents and from the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) about trash and potential pollution to the Hinkson creek. Video taken by ABC-17’s Nia Hinson on Monday shows trash and shopping carts in the camp.

Advocates for the homeless worry about where the residents will go.