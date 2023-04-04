Columbia officials say marijuana ballot measure could help fund public safety, public health and social services

Columbia officials say today’s Proposition 1 ballot measure to impose an additional sales tax of three percent on the retail sale of adult use of marijuana is expected to raise anywhere from $400,000 to $1-million each year.

If Columbia voters approve the measure, the tax would take effect on October 1.

Currently a 7.9 percent sales tax is collected on all goods purchased in Columbia, and the state collects an additional six percent sales tax on purchases of recreational marijuana. This would be an additional three percent. If approved, the money would be placed in Columbia’s general fund and could help fund public safety, public health and social services.