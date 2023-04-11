Columbia Police continue investigation into Monday’s double shooting at busy gas station

Columbia Police need your help in solving Monday morning’s shooting at the busy Hy-Vee gas station on Trimble, near Academy Sports and Andy’s Frozen Custard.

CPD spokesman Christian Tabak tells our news partner KMIZ that the two people who were shot suffered non-life threatening injuries. A 939 the Eagle reporter was at Hy-Vee after the shooting and found cones blocking off two gas pumps at the station. It’s unclear why they’re blocked off.

One of our listeners saw police picking up shell casings at the station.