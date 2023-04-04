Columbia Sports Fieldhouse improvement project approved by city council

Columbia’s city council has given the green light to a $5.8 million improvement project at the busy Columbia Sports Fieldhouse in Perry Philips park. That’s new Highway 63 and Grindstone.

The plan will add 44,000 square feet to the sports fieldhouse for four hardwood courts for pickleball, basketball and volleyball. It will also include adding a multipurpose room, walkways, additional parking lots and better lighting.

The Columbia Sports Fieldhouse hosted basketball games and practices for 120 local teams and 1,200 kids in 2022. The fieldhouse also hosts events for wrestling, volleyball, dance and cheer.

Construction on the fieldhouse project will begin this summer, with a scheduled competition date next fall.

There are three funding sources for the project: the 2021 park sales tax, the CVB tourism development fund and Columbia’s general fund. City officials say construction on the fieldhouse project will begin this summer, with a scheduled competition date in the fall of 2024.