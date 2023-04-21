Columbia’s Bowling for Autism event is Saturday; 2022 event raised $30,000

Bowlers from across mid-Missouri are expected to raise thousands of dollars Saturday in Columbia to help the Easterseals Midwest.

The 20th annual Bowling for Autism is presented by the Cleek family, and is tomorrow from 10:30 am to 12:30 at AMF Town and Country Lanes. It’s now known as the Cleek Bowling for Autism event.

Last spring’s event raised more than $30,000. All of the proceeds directly support EasterSeals Midwest services in Columbia and across Missouri. Zimmer Radio is a media sponsor for the event.

Columbia businessman John Cleek Jr. started this event 20 years ago.