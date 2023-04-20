Columbia’s Hardees on South Providence closes its doors

Hardee’s executives say the Hardee’s on Columbia’s South Providence has closed.

Tennessee-based Hardee’s spokeswoman Lauren Garton tells 939 the Eagle that franchisee Summit Restaurant Holdings (SRH) has closed the restaurant location. Garton says the closing is part of Summit’s efforts to re-position its restaurant portfolios in light of the challenges that remain in the industry.

That location used to be a popular breakfast spot for Mizzou students before class. Students would grab a biscuit or a breakfast platter before heading to class. But online reviews show numerous recent complaints about the quality of the food and about service there. There were also complaints about the restaurant running out of biscuits and other items.

The building, which is now vacant, sits next to the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and across the street from Raising Cane’s. A 939 the Eagle reporter visited the property this week, noticing that the signs have been taken down and that the menu has been removed from the drive-through.

Ms. Garton says SRH will continue to operate remaining open restaurants.