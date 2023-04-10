Columbia’s school board to vote on salary schedules; three board members to leave office

Columbia’s school board is set to vote this evening on a proposal to approve salary schedules for the 2023-24 school year.

The plan from Columbia Public Schools (CPS) increases base compensation by an average of 2.6 percent across all employee groups. When steps are added in for experience, the average increase is 4.5 percent. CPS’ 14-page report indicates the average Columbia Public Schools teacher earns $58,800, while the average principal earns $101,780. The average classroom aide earns $21,945. The 14-page reports lists numerous job categories.

Under the plan, the district will continue to pay 100 percent of the cost of medical, dental and life insurance for full-time employees. The district has previously planned for the $7.4 million dollar budget increase, with the new proposal that will be voted on tonight. That meeting begins at approximately 6:45.

Meantime, Columbia’s school board will say goodbye to three board members at tonight’s meeting, and three newly-elected members will be sworn-in.

The board’s reorganization meeting will begin at 6:30 at the Aslin building. CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood will recognize board president David Seamon and two other members who are leaving the board: vice president Chris Horn and member Helen Wade. Seamon and Wade did not seek re-election, and Mr. Horn lost his bid for re-election. The three candidates supported by Columbia’s local NEA teachers union were elected last week. They are April Ferrao, Paul Harper and John Lyman. Ms. Ferrao, Mr. Harper and Mr. Lyman will be sworn-in.

After tonight’s ceremony, there will be no African-Americans on Columbia’s school board. Mr. Seamon and Mr. Horn are leaving office.