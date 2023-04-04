Columbia’s school board will have at least two new members, after today’s election

Seven candidates are seeking three seats on Columbia’s school board in today’s election.

They are, in ballot order, Paul Harper, John Potter, board member Christopher Horn, James Edward Gordon, John Lyman, April Ferrao and former State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport). Board members David Seamon and Helen Wade are not seeking re-election.

District communication was a topic cited by several candidates at the March forum moderated by ComoBuz.com publisher Mike Murphy. Mr. Lyman is calling on CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood to present a state of the district once a semester. Mr. Basye says anyone who wants to address the board at meetings should be able to do so.

Columbia’s local NEA teacher’s union has endorsed three challengers in today’s election: Harper, Lyman and Ferrao. The NEA’s endorsement was a topic of discussion at March’s debate at Mizzou’s Bush auditorium. Moderator Mike Murphy notes it’s been several years since a candidate that wasn’t endorsed by the NEA won a Columbia school board seat. Candidate John Potter told the audience that night that the teacher’s union is a monopoly, saying they put teachers over students. Mr. Horn and Mr. Gordon told the audience that they hope to break the recent trend by winning their races, without the union’s endorsement.