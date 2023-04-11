Court documents: Jefferson City murder suspect previously stalked victim

A Jefferson City man who was charged in 2022 with with stalking a woman is now charged with stabbing her to death.

Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson has charged 36-year-old Sergio Sayles with first degree murder, stalking and two other felonies. Prosecutor Thompson tells 939 the Eagle that Sayles will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Cole County Circuit Court. The court has denied bond for Sayles, describing him as a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Court documents say that Sayles allegedly threatened to shoot the victim in the face and kill her in 2021, and that victim Jasmine King feared for her safety at that time. Sayles was charged with stalking in 2022, but online court records say he was released on his own recognizance.

The graphic court documents say the victim’s body was found covered in blood on Monday afternoon. She had been stabbed in the head, face, neck, chest, torso, back and hands. Court documents say Jefferson City Police have allegedly found a notepad in Sayles’ vehicle which contain writings about his hatred toward the victim.