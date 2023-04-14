December trial set for former Mizzou fraternity member charged with hazing Santulli

A December 5 jury trial has been scheduled for a former Mizzou student charged with felony hazing for the alleged October 2021 Columbia incident involving Danny Santulli.

Boone County prosecutors say Ballwin resident Ryan Delanty was Santulli’s “pledge dad”. Santulli’s family members say that he’s blind and unable to walk, following the incident. His family says he’ll need care for life due to a severe, permanent brain injury.

Judge Kevin Crane has scheduled a four-day jury trial for Delanty, who is represented by Clayton defense attorney Stephanie Howlett. Boone County assistant prosecutor Nick Komoroski is prosecuting the case.