Elderly KCMO man now charged in shooting of teen

Ap – Black teen Ralph Yarl was shot twice, in the head and arm, after going to the wrong home in Kansas City to pick up his younger brothers.

Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white man, told police he fired at honors student Yarl, 16, out of fear that the teen was breaking into his home.

Legal experts believe Lester’s lawyers will claim self-defense under Missouri’s “stand your ground” law, which allows for the use of deadly force if a person fears for his or her life. Missouri is one of roughly 30 states with such statutes.