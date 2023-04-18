Federal ARPA dollars will fund $2-million Columbia affordable housing project on Park Avenue

Columbia’s city council has voted to approve a $2-million plan to demolish 70 apartments operated by the Housing Authority on Park Avenue and replace them with brand-new units that are energy-efficient.

The city will use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars for the project. City manager De’Carlon Seewood says the existing units are 59-year-old and have electrical issues and collapsing sewer lines. Mr. Seewood recommended council approval of the two-page plan and tells 939 the Eagle that the state is also contributing money for the project.

ARPA was signed into law by President Joe Biden. Columbia has received about $25-million overall in ARPA money. City manager Seewood says 79 new units will be built.